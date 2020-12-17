Confusion plagues choice for mayor post in Kochi, Thrissur

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the LDF secured a sweeping victory in the local body elections, the defeat of some of the mayor probables came as a setback to the front.

While the LDF has lost mayor candidates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode, there is confusion prevailing in Kochi and Thrissur where no party has got an absolute majority.

In Kannur, the lone corporation won by the UDF, the Congress is considering KPCC general secretary Martin George for the mayor post.

The LDF managed to secure a clear majority in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation after a tough fight and the party is keen to have a popular personality aiming to consolidate its position in the capital city. The CPM had projected A G Oleena and S Pushpalatha as mayor candidates in Thiruvananthapuram. As both of them lost the election, the party is considering Jameela Sreedharan, who won from Peroorkada ward. Jameela is the daughter of N Sreedharan, a veteran leader of the CPM.

Jameela had retired from government service as the joint director of Kerala Police Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, and had also served as a member of the Public Services Commission. Another mayor candidate is T V Padmavathi, a first time councillor.

In Kollam where the LDF secured 39 of the 55 wards, the CPM is planning to bestow the mayor post on Prasanna Earnest, who won the Thamarakulam ward with a comfortable margin of 300 votes. It will be a second term for Prasanna, who served as Kollam mayor from 2010 to 2014.

One of the prominent leaders of the CPM in Kollam, Prasanna has been serving as the district secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association. A graduate in Economics from Fatima Mata National College in Kollam, Prasanna is a three-term councillor. Her Husband Earnest is a district committee member of the CPM.The LDF projected two woman leaders - Dr S Jayasree and Beena Philip as mayor probables in Kozhikode Corporation during the election campaign and there are indications that Dr Jayasree may assume office as mayor.

Dr Jayasree was elected from Kottuli ward with a margin of 2,087 votes while Beena Philip got elected from Pottammal with a margin of 1,763 votes. Both are retired teachers. Beena Philip retired as the principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Nadakkavu while Jayasree was a faculty member at Meenchanda Government Arts and Science College.

In Kannur, the only Corporation won by the UDF, the Congress is considering two senior leaders - T O Mohanan and Martin George- as mayor candidates. According to party sources, KPCC general secretary Martin George is expected to get the mayoral robe. Martin entered politics as the district president of KSU. He served as the state chairman of the Youth Welfare Board. He was elected to the corporation from Palliyammoola. Mohanan is a former councillor and a practising advocate. Mohanan was the standing committee chairperson in the last council.

Though no party has got an absolute majority in Kochi Corporation, the LDF which won 34 seats is planning to stake claim on the mayor post with the support of four rebels. The CPM has projected former chairperson of the town planning committee M Anilkumar as the mayoral candidate.

