LDF poised for a likely return in Kochi corporation

With the CPM-led combine adrift of a simple majority, the final picture hinges on the decision of independent councillors

Published: 17th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

LDF’s mayor candidate M Anilkumar celebrating in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

LDF's mayor candidate M Anilkumar celebrating in Kochi on Wednesday. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Left Democratic Front (LDF) could perhaps taste its sweetest victory in this year’s local body polls by returning to power in Kochi corporation after a gap of ten years.

As things stand, the LDF has won 34 seats in the 74-member council while the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) tally has come down to 31 from the 37 it claimed in 2015.

The BJP, meanwhile,  made inroads by winning five seats, up from just one last time.

Significantly, three UDF rebels and one LDF rebel have registered wins. However, even if the UDF can get the support of its rebel candidates, it can increase its tally to just 34, with 37 being the figure for simple majority. The BJP is likely to stand as a separate block and refuse to back either of the fronts. 

Meanwhile, the LDF rebel has hinted at siding with the Left, said CPM district secretary C N Mohanan. “The LDF will come to power in Kochi corporation and M Anilkumar will become the Kochi mayor. Since the BJP, which has secured five seats, doesn’t want to support any front, the majority required to rule the corporation will be 35 seats.

The LDF rebel candidate has already expressed his willingness to stay with the LDF. So the LDF will have 35 seats and that will be enough to rule the corporation,” Mohanan said.

However, if the BJP extends support to the UDF, the situation will change, he added. Both LDF and UDF have started negotiations with rebel candidates to come to power.“Both fronts have sought my support, but I haven’t made a decision yet. Within a few days, I will reveal my support to one of the fronts,” said T K Ashraf, who won from the Kalvathy division as an IUML rebel.

As expected, the presence of V4Kochi candidates proved a swing factor in deciding the fortunes of both LDF and UDF. The non-political entity’s candidates finished second in three divisions -- Nazreth, Palarivattom and Ayyappankavu. “Local issues also played a key role in deciding the winners in the corporation. The declaration of mayor candidates also played a key role in helping people make their decision,” said D Dhanuraj,  Centre for Public Policy Research, a city-based think-tank.

