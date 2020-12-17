STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pick up fine flavours on the go

While the same isn't as popular here, Kochiites have never been the ones to shy away from experimenting with food.

Called ‘Car-Go-Bites’, the classic truck gives you retro vibes and serves experimental platters. 

By Gayathri Krishna
Express News Service

KOCHI:  In the West, food trucks have always been the right place to grab a bite -- from sandwiches, hamburgers and milkshakes to French fries-- and set off towards your destination. While the same isn’t as popular here, Kochiites have never been the ones to shy away from experimenting with food. Acknowledging this, Le Meridien Hotels, Kochi, known for their fine, luxurious dining, have set up a food truck offering a delightful experience. Called ‘Car-Go-Bites’, the classic truck gives you retro vibes and serves experimental platters. 

While their Kandhari tenderloin pizza is a twist on Kerala’s favourite beef dry fry, the ‘Atin-kal soup’ (mutton trotter soup) is served in a bread bowl. The fast dining restaurant provides an array of international classics and Indian-inspired fare.

Their Kuttanad duck-egg roast and Caribbean chicken drumsticks are an ode to the respective places. The Chemeen bruschetta and meatballs in hot garlic sauce are to be savoured. Sides comprising fries three ways - French, masala and cheese -- are all available at affordable rates. 

“Anyone will fall in love with Kerala cuisine and its distinct flavours. We have curated our menu by infusing a few of these iconic flavours. This has been a slow process and we took around five to six months to research and experiment with a variety of dishes. Multiple tasting sessions were conducted to understand the flavours and gauge people’s opinion,” said Sathish Reddy, executive chef of Le Meridian.

Unlike the concept of food trucks that conjure fast food, Car-Go-Bites does not serve precooked or stored frozen food. “Car-Go-Bites is not a standard fast-food restaurant. Good things take time - we abide by our organisations’ motto to serve fresh food. The restaurant has received good responses and people love to come over during the evening for quality time. Word of mouth and social media platforms have gone a long way,” said Philip Yeldhos, digital marketing executive.

With safety and hygiene measures replete, Car-Go-Bites offers drive-in, dine-in and takeaway facilities to the customers. The restaurant is open from 4pm to 11pm on weekdays and till 12am on Friday and Saturday. There are also live performances on weekends.

