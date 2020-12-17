Riding on report card

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The developmental initiatives undertaken by outgoing mayor Soumini Jain in Elamkulam division helped UDF’s Antony Painuthara defeat LDF’s Poornimaya Narayanan by a margin of 478 votes.

Ever since the announcement of the election, Elamkulam division has become the most keenly watched battleground owing to several factors.

Considering the prestigious nature of the division, both LDF and UDF fielded prominent sitting councillors.

For the UDF, the result was also a report card on the outgoing Jain’s track record as a councillor.