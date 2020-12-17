V4Kochi spoils chances of bigwigs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In Fort Kochi’s Veli region, V4Kochi’s Aldrin Manuel secured 828 votes to defeat former Mayor K J Sohan.

Though V4Kochi, the apolitical outfit that entered the local body polls in Kochi could not win any seats, the presence of its candidates spoiled the chances of both fronts and led to a hung council in Kochi.

In Palarivattom division, Shibu Chammany came in second polling 1,213 votes while Mary Dincy secured 694 votes in Nazreth division.

Ashley Rose of V4Kochi secured 541 votes in Ayyappankavu division. V4Kochi’s G Jayakumar secured 216 votes in Gandhinagar where former standing committee chairman P D Martin lost the election by 115 votes.