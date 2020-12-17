STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yet another time, a miss between the cup and the lip for eternal bridesmaid

When Karunakaran broke away from the Congress and formed the Democratic Indira Congress(DIC), Venugopal had followed his mentor out of the Congress.

Published: 17th December 2020

N Venugopal, UDF’s mayoral candidate, who lost by a solitary vote. (Photo  |  A Sanesh, EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI:  When N Venugopal, one of the mayor-picks of the UDF in Kochi corporation, suffered a shock defeat in  North Island division by a solitary vote, it was yet another instance of the miss between the cup and the lip for the old warhorse. 

The veteran Congressman, who was quite close to the ‘leader’, the late K Karunakaran, has been a redoubtable force on the local political landscape in Ernakulam.

Following his election to the corporation in 2000, he had served as Opposition leader in the council headed by Mayor Dinesh Mani.

When Karunakaran broke away from the Congress and formed the Democratic Indira Congress(DIC), Venugopal had followed his mentor out of the Congress. He had contested the 2005 local body polls on a DIC ticket and even managed to win. Later along with Karunakaran, he returned to the Congress. However, A B Sabu was the  Opposition leader, with, the late Mercy Williams of LDF serving as the Mayor.  Venugopal was also one of UDF’s mayoral faces in the 2010 elections.

However, when A B Sabu lost from Island North by just 10 votes (incidentally the same ward from where Venugopal lost this year) in that election, there was an uproar in the Congress with many local leaders alleging that there was certain ‘game plan’ behind Sabu’s defeat.

In the face of stiff opposition from within the district Congress leaders, the Congress parliamentary party committee decided to opt for Tony Chammany as the Mayor. Venugopal having lost out again after coming tantalisingly close.

He was more or less like an opposition member from the ruling front in the council led by Chammany. Later, when the UDF came to power in the 2011 assembly elections, Venugopal was made chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). 

In 2016, he had unsuccessfully jockeyed for the Tripunithura assembly seat.  He also faced corruption charges in connection with valuables which had gone missing from the official residence of the GDCA chairman.

However, with the UDF failing to get a majority in the Kochi Corporation this year, Venugopal may view it as  ‘another lost opportunity’. But his shock defeat will be analysed by the party leadership in the coming days. Being a seasoned leader, Venugopal is expected to bounce back ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

