Ernakulam: Local body oath-taking ceremony on Dec 21

 The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of local bodies in Ernakulam district will take place on December 21, a statement from the district administration said on Thursday.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:52 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of local bodies in Ernakulam district will take place on December 21, a statement from the district administration said on Thursday. The election of new panchayat presidents will be held on December 30. Covid-19 safety guidelines will be adhered to on both occasions. The elected candidates will be allowed to enter the ceremonial venues only after proper registration. Special counters will be set up for the purpose. 

The oath-taking ceremony will begin at 10am at the respective local body offices. The senior-most elected member will be the first to take oath. In the corporation and the district panchayat, the district collector will administer the oath to the elected candidates.

In Kochi corporation, the ceremony will begin at 11.30am. While the election of the mayor and municipality chairpersons will be held on the morning of December 28, the election of the deputy mayor and vice-chairpersons will be held in the afternoon on the same day.

Comments

