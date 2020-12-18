STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Left Front inches closer to clinching power in Kochi Corporation

With BJP ruling out backing either front, LDF leader says three rebels have promised support. UDF claims it still has chances

Published: 18th December 2020 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:50 AM

LDF supporters, CPM flag, Left

Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) hopes to wrest power in Kochi Corporation got a fillip with IUML rebel T K Ashraf extending support to the front on Thursday. Though the LDF emerged as the single largest party in the corporation, the party failed to get the required majority of 38 seats to rule the 74-member corporation. Besides Ashraf, two Congress rebels and an LDF rebel have made it to the council.

With the support of the senior councillor from Kalvathy, the LDF has good chances of ruling the corporation council. Since BJP, which has secured five seats in the elections, has decided not to support either LDF or UDF, only 35 seats are required to come to power in the corporation, say Left leaders. “We want to bring comprehensive development in Mattanchery. The LDF has extended support to complete the projects in a time-bound manner. Moreover, the LDF has won supremacy in the corporation by winning 34 seats. I will finalise my decision within a day,” said Ashraf, hinting that he will support LDF in the council. 

Meanwhile, the LDF party sources confirmed that the front will get the support of three rebel candidates. “The discussion to get the support of the rebel candidates is already on. As per the present status, a Congress, an IUML and an LDF rebel have agreed to extend support. If we get the support of these three, the LDF will have 37 members in the council. It will be a herculean task for the UDF to rule the corporation even if they get the support of the BJP,” said a source. Earlier in the day, LDF rebel K P Antony who won from Manassery division said that he will not extend support to the UDF. 

However, UDF leaders expressed confidence in getting the support of the four rebels. “It is too early to reach a conclusion that the LDF will rule the corporation. We have already called for discussions with the four rebels and they have responded positively.,” said a senior Congress leader requesting anonymity. 

BJP increases tally, debuts in more LSGs
Kochi: The BJP district leadership is happy with the party’s performance in the district. Though the party was expecting to wrest power in Tripunithura municipality, it was restricted to 15 seats. However, the BJP succeeded in opening account in Kalamassery and Angamaly municipalities, which the party considers as a major achievement.

“We have increased our tally in the district from 65 to 95, which is remarkable. In 2015 we had two corporation councillors, 10 municipal councillors and 18 ward members. Now we have five corporation councillors, 40 municipal councillors, one block member and 49 ward members. We have improved our performance in Paravoor, Eloor, Parumbavur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha,” said district president S Jayakrishnan.

