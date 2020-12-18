'Men take away our joy, comfort': Young actor molested in Kochi mall, police launch probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Friday launched a probe into the incident in which a young actor was allegedly molested at a shopping mall in the city. The incident came to light after the actor revealed it through a social media post on Thursday night.

Police visited the shopping mall and checked the CCTV footage as part of the probe. Police said they "have collected the visuals of two men as described by the actor in her social media post."

"I'm not the one to rant often on social media. But what happened today is something I cant seem to let go. Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in Lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldnt react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it. My sister saw this very clearly as she was standing not so far away. She came to me and asked if I was okay. I was clearly not. The fact that it looked deliberate even for her made it clear that I was not imaging this. I was blank for a minute trying to process this. I walked towards them but they completely ignored me. I made sure that he knew I understood. And they both left the aisle immediately," the actor's post read.

She further wrote that the two men came to her and her sister again and spoke to her about the films in which she acted."We turned a cold shoulder and asked the guy to mind his own business and leave. When my mom walked walked towards us they left."

The actor also notes about the unsafe situations a woman had to encounter in her daily life.

"Being a woman has been very tiring, to be guard on every minute as you step out of your house. It's all because of these sick men. You take away our safety. You take away our comfort and the joy of our womanhood. I despise you."