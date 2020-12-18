Mind over matter

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Growing up alternately in UAE and Kasaragod, Shibili Suhanah found herself amid two markedly different environments. She realised that most girls her age in her hometown Karasagod did not get the kind of exposure she was privy to as someone who enjoyed the benefits of a first-world education. “I observed that most youngsters around me were growing up in a bubble without proper ambition. I was very lucky to travel a lot and have very supportive parents. I studied in seven different schools which taught me a lot of things and opened my mind to multiple perspectives,” says the final year clinical psychology student based in Bengaluru.

Suhanah’s varied experiences, her life-long tryst with public speaking and her education prompted her to create content that would help millennials and Generation Z navigate life in a more informed manner. With over 13,000 followers on Instagram, Suhanah’s posts are important, funny, cohesive and primarily relatable nuggets of information on self-care, the importance of therapy, compassion, mindfulness and much more.

Through her consistent efforts over the last two years, Suhanah has struck a chord with several young people and has emerged as one of the most ardent and recognised mental health advocates in the state.

“Thanks to my mother, I have been anchoring and participating as an orator from the time I was very young. I would also train my friends in public speaking and when they would win the prize, my eyes would well up. That made me the happy.

This has almost become a purpose in my life where I inform others what I learn. People don’t have access to a lot of important information. There is a huge gap and I want to bridge that in a simple and digestible manner,” says the 24-year-old.

The wealth of information that Suhanah possesses is a result of her unwavering zeal to satisfy her curiosity. “When I was young, I would use my pocket-money to research various topics at an internet cafe. I would spend hours reading and copy-pasting articles on to a word file.

Even now, when I upload a post, I don’t ponder about the viral factor. My only line of thought is - this is interesting and I think more people should know about it. Many a times, the genesis of my content are the everyday conversations I have with friends and family,” she adds.

Having spoken at multiple forums and colleges, Suhanah is involved with a few youth-centred organisations including Stories Revolutionary, a collective fostering creative pursuits among the young and Red Cycle Org, a menstrual hygiene advocacy group. Follow Suhanah on Instagram at @sooperwomeen