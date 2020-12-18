Positive parenting to aid families in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the stress of the pandemic, lack of exposure to the outside world has affected children and their families alike. To bring a positive change to the situation, Department of Women and Child Development has started an online positive parenting campaign named ‘Namukk Valaram, Nannayi Valaratham.

Based on an expert study, the department has found a lack of bonding among families. “We started the parenting campaign on October 11 after finding the communication gap and several other issues between parents and children. Despite having a family, many children are facing safety issues these days. So, we have shifted the focus from children to parents by giving a session on positive parenting,” said T V Anupama IAS, Director, Department of women and child development.

Though it was started as a mass media campaign, the department has converted it into an interactive session after receiving effective public feedback. Dr Anil Kumar TV, Professor of Department of Psychiatry, Thiruvananthapuram Medical college, will handle a session on December 19, Saturday at 7.30 pm through YouTube and Facebook accounts of the department.