Timeless passion  

 For 60-year-old P G Vinaya who hails from Thrissur, age is no bar for venturing into new things and taking risks.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:39 AM

P G Vinaya

P G Vinaya

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For 60-year-old P G Vinaya who hails from Thrissur, age is no bar for venturing into new things and taking risks. A craft teacher and entrepreneur, she is now setting an example by creating a range of over 158 value-added products from jackfruit and a range of immunity drinks to help us during the pandemic. 

Vinaya ventured into the business world when she was 25 years old. She started by making value added products from jackfruit and other fruits indigenous to the state. “I always had a passion for creating unique concepts and have been constantly exploring possibilities. This has led me to achieve my passion and reach this position,” she says. 

“There are many health benefits of the jackfruit. However, many people fail to realise its worth. My aim is to promote the fruit and its merits among people,” said Vinaya.Besides selling raw jackfruit and jackfruit seeds, she also sells jackfruit honey, jackfruit ice cream, jackfruit flour cakes and others  which are available even during off season. A small processing function near her house makes these items and also provides employment to women in the neighbourhood. Vinaya has also recently published her seventh book which provides exclusive information on the health benefits of jackfruit.

Vinaya also works with indigenous varieties like lemon, ginger, hibiscus, lotus, kanthari chilli, banana stem, gooseberry and turmeric. Like many other businesses, Vinaya’s venture also suffered during the pandemic. Vinaya tackled the situation by coming up with a range of immunity boosters made from ginger, lemon, honey, gooseberry,tulsi, passion fruit and flowers like lotus, jasmine, hibiscus.

“ I made use of essentials I had at home to make the immunity drinks. More than 20 immunity boosters are available now. Some of them can be stored for upto six months or even five years,” says Vinaya. The ‘poor man’s drink’, which is a mix of lemon and ginger with a tinge of honey can be stored for upto five years. The juices are packed in food grade bottles and are available through various eco counters in the district and also on Amazon.

Vinaya’s daughter Lakshmi helps her market the products. The all-organic products are healthy and homegrown. As an artist, Vinaya works with mediums like sand art, paints using surgical blades and is an expert in over 150-odd crafts. She also imparts art lessons to the inmates of Thrissur Central Jail.

