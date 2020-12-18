Two more canines in customs K9 squad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs on Thursday inducted two more canines into its K9 squad as part of increased security check at the Kochi airport. The canines named Nexy and Jano -- Cocker Spaniel and Labrador Retriever breed -- were inducted in the presence of K R Uday Bhaskar, Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST. They were given the training to sniff out narcotic substances. Customs Kochi established its K9 squad in 2013 with two dogs - Alex and Cemna. Both were in the limelight after they detected ephedrine worth `52 crore in two separate smuggling attempts in 2014 and 2015.