Damaged benches at Queen’s Walkway stir up a storm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Steel rods have been stolen from the benches at Queen’s Walkway located on the Chathiath Road, one of the busiest spots in the city frequented by joggers and cyclists. Joggers in the area have alleged that anti-social elements who visit the area during night are responsible for the theft. “Around 70 per cent of the benches in the area have been damaged and are unfit to use.

Either security should be posted or police must patrol the area at night to nab the thieves,” said Ranjit Thampy, who regularly visits the walkway. He added that surveillance cameras should be made operational in the area to put a check on the same.

Benches at Queens walkway near Kerala High Court

Damaged walkway properties aren’t new in the city. Wooden benches at the Marine Drive walkway were found destructed and stolen last year.

Reacting to the issue, Hibi Eden MP said, “To prevent such incidents in the future, steel rods will be replaced by plain stainless steel sheets which are not easy to remove. The area will also be monitored by cameras installed at the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) office.”

According to him, ‘Pay and Use’ container toilets, managed by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), for everyone, including the differently-abled and transgenders, will also come up on the opposite side of the open gymnasium on the walkway shortly.

S Vijay Shankar, Inspector of Central Police Station said that the police have not recieved any official complaint yet. “We patrol the area throughout the day as the place witnesses crowds until 9pm. Police patrols are also conducted in the area after 11pm,” he said.