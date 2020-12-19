MPEDA launches India’s first aquaframers call centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), headquartered in Kochi, has launched a multilingual call centre for aquafarmers at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, which will address their technical issues and impart knowledge about efficient farming methods round the clock. The call centre primarily caters to aqua farmers of Andhra Pradesh, the state that contributes more than 60 per cent of the country’s marine products export basket.

The call centre can also handle calls in English and Hindi. Launching it over video conferencing, MPEDA chairman K S Srinivas said it would help the aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh seek advice from experts regarding their concerns. It will also help them follow the Best Management Practices (BMPs) to boost production and ensure the quality of the produce.

“I request the farmers to make use of the toll-free number 1800-425-4648 with IVRS (interactive voice response system) facility established at Vijayawada to clear their technical doubts with experts and not to fall in the trap of quacks. It will also help them seek information about the various support schemes extended by the field offices of MPEDA,” he added.“Viewed in this context, it demonstrates the enormous importance of the call centre in the state,” the MPEDA chairman noted.

Meanwhile, MPEDA director Karthikeyan said the small-scale aquaculture farmers are encountering problems while seeking authentic guidance and technical support, especially during the culture period

of farming.