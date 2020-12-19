Three-member highway robbery gang nabbed by Kochi City Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An inter-district gang of highway robbers was nabbed by the Kochi City Police on Friday. A special team was tracking their activities after a few incidents of highway robbery were reported in the city limits from October 15.

The arrested were identified as Shyamnath, 22, of Peringazha, Thiruvalla; Vishnudev, 22, of Nedumudy, Alappuzha; and Mishel, 26, of Thalassery, Kannur. The gang used to waylay motorists, chiefly two-wheeler riders, passing through interior roads at night and rob them of money and gold after threatening to kill them, the police said.

“The gang was busted after special night patrolling squads were deployed,” an officer said. “A gangster would stand on the road asking for a lift. When the rider stops, the hiding gang-member would surround the rider. They carried swords and knives to threaten the rider.” A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain whether more people are involved and how youngsters from different places came together to conduct robbery.