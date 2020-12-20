STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Actor molestation: Suspects’ photos out, probe extended to northern districts

The police on Saturday released the pictures of the two suspected youths after the victim identified them. 

Published: 20th December 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

A grab of the CCTV visual of the suspected youths, released by the police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After receiving ample proof that the two youths suspected of molesting a young actor at a shopping mall in Kochi fled the district after the incident, the police on Friday extended the probe to north Kerala.The police, which collected the CCTV footage, found the suspects reached the mall from Aluva on Thursday evening via metro train and left using the same service to the Ernakulam South railway station. From there, they boarded a train towards the north, the police said. The officers are of the view that the youths might be residents of north Kerala.

READ HERE | ‘Men take away our joy’: Actor molested  in Kochi mall, police identify perpetrators

The police on Saturday released the pictures of the two suspected youths after the victim identified them. The police have not confirmed whether the two are the real culprits. The actor is yet to give an official complaint. “In the wake of the information that the two youths have escaped from the district, we shared their images so that officers of other police stations could identify them. An investigation to track them is under way,” said Santhosh P R, Inspector of Police at Kalamassery station. 

Youths entered mall wearing masks, didn’t give details at security gate

“The youths were captured in the visuals wearing masks and it was difficult to identify them. Besides, they haven’t given their names and contact numbers to the security while entering the mall. They went inside in the guise of a part of a group and misled the security staff,” he said. The Kalamassery police had registered a suo motu case and launched a probe after the actor revealed the incident through a social media post on Thursday night.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine hailed the police for releasing the visuals of the suspects after examining the CCTV footage as per its direction. However, Josephine and panel member Shiji Sivaji could not visit the victim and record her statements on Saturday as she was not in Kochi. 
“The steps initiated by the commission helped send a message that those who were involved in atrocities against women would be brought to light. The commission will stand with the victim,” Josephine said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp