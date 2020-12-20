Actor molestation: Suspects’ photos out, probe extended to northern districts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After receiving ample proof that the two youths suspected of molesting a young actor at a shopping mall in Kochi fled the district after the incident, the police on Friday extended the probe to north Kerala.The police, which collected the CCTV footage, found the suspects reached the mall from Aluva on Thursday evening via metro train and left using the same service to the Ernakulam South railway station. From there, they boarded a train towards the north, the police said. The officers are of the view that the youths might be residents of north Kerala.

The police on Saturday released the pictures of the two suspected youths after the victim identified them. The police have not confirmed whether the two are the real culprits. The actor is yet to give an official complaint. “In the wake of the information that the two youths have escaped from the district, we shared their images so that officers of other police stations could identify them. An investigation to track them is under way,” said Santhosh P R, Inspector of Police at Kalamassery station.

Youths entered mall wearing masks, didn’t give details at security gate

“The youths were captured in the visuals wearing masks and it was difficult to identify them. Besides, they haven’t given their names and contact numbers to the security while entering the mall. They went inside in the guise of a part of a group and misled the security staff,” he said. The Kalamassery police had registered a suo motu case and launched a probe after the actor revealed the incident through a social media post on Thursday night.

State Women’s Commission Chairperson M C Josephine hailed the police for releasing the visuals of the suspects after examining the CCTV footage as per its direction. However, Josephine and panel member Shiji Sivaji could not visit the victim and record her statements on Saturday as she was not in Kochi.

“The steps initiated by the commission helped send a message that those who were involved in atrocities against women would be brought to light. The commission will stand with the victim,” Josephine said.