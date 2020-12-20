COVID-19: 826 more test positive in Ernakulam, 606 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 826 new Covid cases. Of the newly-infected, 644 people contracted the disease through local transmission. Nine healthcare workers and 17 migrant labourers also tested Covid positive on the day. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 167 people could not be traced.

Meanwhile, 606 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 8,242 people are undergoing treatment for the virus infection in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported in places including Kadungalloor, Rayamangalam, Chengamanad, Kothamangalam, Cheranalloor, Tripunithura, Varapetty, Perumbavoor and Kadavanthra.