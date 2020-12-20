STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gangster, wife involved in series of burglaries land in police net

Vineeth, 22, a native of Edathua, in Alappuzha and Shincy, 19, a native of Avalookunnu, Alappuzha, were arrested for robbing several two-wheeler riders and car passengers at knife point.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A notorious gangster, who was involved in inter-state vehicle thefts, has landed in police net along with his wife. He was on the run after committing a series of burglaries in the city and various districts for the past two months. Vineeth, 22, a native of Edathua, in Alappuzha and Shincy, 19, a native of Avalookunnu, Alappuzha, were arrested for robbing several two-wheeler riders and car passengers at knife point.

Police said the accused carried out horrendous thefts by intercepting bikes and cars and stealing money, gold ornaments, mobile phones and laptops at Panangad, Thrikkakara, Palarivattom, Kadavanthra, Kalamassery and Ernakulam North within city police limits and Pattimattom coming under Ernakulam Rural police limits. They also committed similar thefts at Nedumudi, Pulikeezhu and Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, Koyipram in Pathanamthitta, Karunagappally, Paripally and Kollam East in Kollam, Kilimanoor in Thiruvananthapuram district police limits and in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, police said.

The duo was netted after Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare launched an investigation after noticing a series of thefts committed by the gang. Subsequently, a special team under K B Jijimon, ACP Thrikkakara, and A Ananthalal, Inspector Panangad, was constituted to nab the culprits.

During the probe, the police netted Shyamnath, Vishnudev and Mishel, members of the gang involved in the dacoity on December 17. However, gang leader Vineeth, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, escaped from the hospital. The police picked him up along with his life partner. “Shincy was handed over to Parippally Police, Kollam, for further evidence collection,” said A Ananthalal, Inspector, Panangad police.

two-month theft spree 
The thefts were committed in a period of two months from October 15 to December 10. The accused also lifted six motorcycles and two cars

