Creative clay play

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three years ago, while on a shopping spree with her mother, a pair of terracotta earrings caught the attention of Meera Chandran. Smitten by how pretty they were, the architecture student yearned to buy them. However, the earrings were more expensive than Meera had assumed. Disappointed, the duo returned home, but her mother’s advice was quick. “Why don’t you make them yourself?” she said. Although unexpected, that was incentive enough for Meera. Spurred by the suggestion, she took to the internet, trying to find tutorials on how to make handmade jewellery. Now, she sports a dainty pair of clay earrings that are more charming than the ones she saw in the boutique.

Meera’s friends were equally charmed. To her surprise, they commissioned her to make similar ones for themselves. That was the genesis of her venture ‘Mannu by Meera’, a sustainable accessories brand that offers handcrafted earrings, necklaces, pendants, bracelets and keychains in traditional and contemporary styles. “Studying architecture instilled in me an appreciation for art and design.

Mannu came about organically at a time when I was exploring my creative side. I was very particular about making my brand green and environment friendly. Our packaging is also biodegradable and we have recently started including vegetable seeds along with the orders to encourage gardening among our customers. We are soon planning to launch rings and anklets as part of our range,” says Meera, a Kollam-native.

What started as a passion project has turned into a thriving side hustle over the past year. As the whole and sole of the brand, Meera takes on a select number of orders per month, hand crafting with utmost care and often spending days on each piece. Mannu by Meera’s selling point is the hand painted design motifs on most of its terracotta collection. “You can source clay in bulk locally, but it is usually of bad quality. So, I ordered premium clay online in small quantities.

Most of the pieces in the collection are completely handcrafted, but there are some intricate shapes like the goddess Lakshmi figurine which are crafted by using a mould. Most clients choose from our products online but we also cater to customisations,” says the 23-year-old who currently works at an architecture firm and eventually plans to start an art cafe showcasing her products.

How it is made

The desired shape and pattern is first sketched on paper. The malleable terracotta clay is sculpted according to the design. The multiple sculpted terracotta components are sun dried for about three days and are then baked for one day. The components are assembled, after which the hardened rust coloured clay is painted with multiple coats of acrylic paint. The final part of the painting process involves adding design motifs and then sealing it with an acrylic varnish.



