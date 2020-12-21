Differently-abled kids get Christmas gifts from Kochi-based 'Friends of Friendless'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas celebration for the families of differently-abled children was held at Our Lady's Convent Girl's Higher Secondary School, Thoppumpady, on Sunday. Christmas food kit and pocket money were distributed to 70 families of differently-abled kids who were selected as the Christmas friends of the members of 'Friends of Friendless' during the program. The celebration was jointly organised by Friends of Friendless and WheelChair Association, Palluruthy, a release said here.

Sr Lissy Chakkalakkal, principal, welcomed the guests to the programme. Sr Beena, representing management of the school, presided over the function while Sheeba Durom, the councillor elect from Division 11, inaugurated the function. Roopa George, entrepreneur, gave the Christmas message to the guests.

Rajeev Palluruthy, president of WheelChair Association, Sr Molly Devassy, headmistress of the High School, Sheeba Julius, PTA president and Joseph Sumeeth, PTA vice-president spoke on the occasion.

Friends of Friendless is a brainchild of Sr Lissy Chakkalakkal, who is known for her house challenge initiative, including staff and management of the school, with the support of well-wishers providing regular support to the families of differently-abled children.

The celebration was graced by the presence of Bency, the councillor elect from Ward 10 of Chellanam grama panchayat who is also the executive member of the PTA.