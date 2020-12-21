STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala DGP Loknath Behera lauds Ernakulam police for swift action in motorcyclist harassment case

Station house officer S Vijayashankar, sub-inspectors KX Thomas, MR Sarala, senior civil police officers KL Aneesh, PG Sreekanth, VS Sihabudeen and others were given appreciation letters.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala police chief Loknath Behera has lauded the officials attached to the Ernakulam Central Police Station, whose swift action ensured that justice was delivered to a motorcyclist, who was harassed by a habitual offender on the night of November 15. 

Station house officer S Vijayashankar, sub-inspectors KX Thomas, MR Sarala, senior civil police officers KL Aneesh, PG Sreekanth, VS Sihabudeen, V Sindhu, civil police officers D Ranjith Kumar and PA Ignatius were given appreciation letters and a good entry service by Behera.  The woman was harassed while she was returning home from her friend’s place. 

A bike rider who followed her physically harassed her near the High Court junction. The victim duly alerted the cops, who escorted her to the North Station.  The station house officer recorded her statement on the next day and apprehended the offender on December 1.

The man had several criminal cases against him. The matter came to the notice of the police higher-ups after the victim sent an email to the police chief, highlighting the swift action and assistance provided by the cops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police Ernakulam Police Loknath Behera
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp