Kerala DGP Loknath Behera lauds Ernakulam police for swift action in motorcyclist harassment case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala police chief Loknath Behera has lauded the officials attached to the Ernakulam Central Police Station, whose swift action ensured that justice was delivered to a motorcyclist, who was harassed by a habitual offender on the night of November 15.

Station house officer S Vijayashankar, sub-inspectors KX Thomas, MR Sarala, senior civil police officers KL Aneesh, PG Sreekanth, VS Sihabudeen, V Sindhu, civil police officers D Ranjith Kumar and PA Ignatius were given appreciation letters and a good entry service by Behera. The woman was harassed while she was returning home from her friend’s place.

A bike rider who followed her physically harassed her near the High Court junction. The victim duly alerted the cops, who escorted her to the North Station. The station house officer recorded her statement on the next day and apprehended the offender on December 1.

The man had several criminal cases against him. The matter came to the notice of the police higher-ups after the victim sent an email to the police chief, highlighting the swift action and assistance provided by the cops.