Local body members in Ernakulam to take oath on Monday, election to top posts on December 28

The newly-elected members of the local bodies in Ernakulam will take oath and assume office on Monday.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:02 AM

Kochi Corporation building

File picture of the Kochi Corporation building

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The newly-elected members of the local bodies in Ernakulam will take oath and assume office on Monday. The elections to decide the mayor and deputy mayor of Kochi corporation and chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of the 13 municipalities in the district will be held on December 28.

The presidents of panchayats, including block panchayats, will be elected on December 30. The respective returning officers will administer the oath to the members of grama panchayats, block panchayats and the district panchayat.

The district collector will administer the oath to the first elected member from the district panchayat and the corporation while the returning officer will administer the oath to the senior-most member elected to the local body. The members will also sign the pledge register soon after taking oath.

The functions will be held adhering to COVID-19 safety norms. All members participating in the oath-taking ceremony will have to register themselves at the counters set up for the purpose at all local bodies.

The oath-taking ceremony of grama and block panchayats and the district panchayat will begin at 10 am while the ceremony at Kochi corporation will begin at 11.30am. Performance audit supervisors will monitor the oath-taking ceremony.

Comments

