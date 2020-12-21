Poems of Srambikkal Padmanabha Menon to be published

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Many a time, people, who are otherwise destined for greatness, get lost in the annals of history. One such person, who was a contemporary of Changampuzha Krishna Pillai and Edappally Raghavan Pillai and whose works used to be considered on a par with theirs, is Srambikkal Padmanabha Menon. However, his works are getting a new lease of life as a result of the joint efforts of a WhatsApp group called ‘Edappally Ente Nadu’ and the Srambikkal family.

“Our group was formed to acquaint the new generation with the golden history of Edappally. That is to reacquaint the people with the works of the giants and also the historical facts that made Edappally not only a hub of literary activities but also religious amicability,” said Sreekalam Vijayvarma, one of the administrators of the group.

According to him, publishing the works of poet Srambikkal Padmanabha Menon is the first project in this endeavour. “The idea was suggested by one of our members — teacher and writer Dr S K Vasanthan,” said Vijayvarma. Vasanthan is the son of Malayalam writer Edappally Karunakara Menon. “Karunakara Menon was a contemporary of Srambikkal along with Changampuzha. They were a group of close-knit friends,” he added.

Vasanthan has a collection of 43 poems by Srambikkal. “when the idea was put forth, it was decided to get the works published. The Srambikkal family also expressed interest and offered to assist in the publication,” said Vijayvarma. According to him, nobody has any idea as to why Srambikkal’s works weren’t published back then.

“All information about him remains spotty,” added Vijayvarma. “Nobody knows his date of birth or death. The only information available is that his family name is Srambikkal Thekkemadam,” he added. It is said that he used to run a Hindi school near Punnakkal temple and also used to take home tuitions in the subject.

“It is also said Srambikkal was also known as SP and Ustad since he was a Hindi teacher,” he said.

He had two brothers — Achutha Menon and Narayana Menon — and a sister, Nanikuttyamma. Padmanabha Menon was married to Vishalakshi Amma of Perandoor Meledathu. They had no children.

According to Vijayvarma, the book will be released on December 27. “The collection of poems called ‘Anandalahari’ will be released by journalist Krishnan Kuroor by handing over a copy to N C Induchoodan, a member of the Srambikkal family,”

he added.