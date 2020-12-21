STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Power on, Kochi

With the likely commissioning of  KSEB’s first-of-its-kind 200-kV substation at Kaloor in the first week of January, Kochi’s power consumers might soon see a silver lining 

Published: 21st December 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

220 kV Gas-insulated substation at Kaloor. The facility is expected to launch in January | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the likely commissioning of  KSEB’s first-of-its-kind 200-kV substation at Kaloor in the first week of January, Kochi’s power consumers might soon see a silver lining .Apart from the substation, the Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line, the Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable and the two 220-kV line bays at the Brahmapuram substation are also in the works, and could cater to power needs of the city for four decades to come

Power cuts have become a part of every Kochiite’s daily routine in the last few years. Be it night or day, power fluctuations and sometimes total blackouts cause inconveniences in residential and commercial complexes, costing time and money. Though it is the epicentre of Kochi’s power map, Kaloor substation had been recently muddled with waterlogging and technical deficiencies, causing widespread power outage. 

However, soon, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. With the completion of Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) 200-kV gas-insulated substation at Kaloor in the first week of January, stable power supply can be ensured in Kochi for the next 40 years. Along with the substation, the Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line, the seven-km-long Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable and the two 220-kV line bays at the 220-kV Brahmapuram substation are also gearing up to make Kochi well lit.

The upgrading of the Kaloor substation, which was inaugurated in 1993, fructified under the Transgrid 2.0 programme to meet the growing power requirements of Kochi.  “Launched almost three decades ago, the existing facility is currently unfit to cater to the city’s demands. Since electricity lines are always overloaded, we are not being able to perform regular maintenance works. The daily requirement is almost 60-80 MW. The new station has the capacity to manage up to 320 MW. Once it is operational, Kochi’s power needs will be taken care of for the next four decades,” said Aji Kumar P, assistant engineer, Transgrid Kaloor.    

Underground solution
The `150-crore project links the Brahmapuram and Kaloor substations. Considering the population density in the areas, the overhead cables were deemed impractical and the officials went ahead with the plan for a four-km overhead cable link from Brahmapuram to Thuthiyoor. Later, the latter was connected to Kaloor through a seven-km-long underground cables.  

“We have substations at Edappally, Ernakulam North, High Court, Perumanoor and Marine Drive. They can feed the supply from Kaloor up to 110 kV. Currently, all these stations are connected through a tight overload lines, resulting in voltage fluctuations and intermittent power outage,” he said.  

Officials have clarified that change in lines will help the facility avoid electricity outage that affects supply to the city. “The new lines run from Brahmapuram station. A new power grid line from Koodankulam  in Tamil Nadu by BPCL is also coming up. Even if a total power failure occurs across the state, the supply to the city will still not be interrupted. Besides, Brahmapuram has connectivity from generator stations like  Moozhiyar, Sabarigiri and Idukki,” added the officer.

UNAFFECTED BY FLOODING
The new facility is mounted on one-metre-high platform to avoid damage due to water. Earlier, the 110kV substation at Kaloor was shut down following heavy rain and flooding in 2019. The 10-acre facility, located in front of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, was flooded up to knee level following the downpour. 

Project in a nutshell

200-kV gas-insulated substation
Project cost: I150 crore 
Construction commenced :July 2018 
Expected launch: January 2020  
Current requirement: Around 80 MW
Capacity of the new facility: 320 MW
Contractors: GE, L&T, KEI

Components 
Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line
Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable
Two 220-kV line bays at the Brahmapuram substation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp