Power on, Kochi

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the likely commissioning of KSEB’s first-of-its-kind 200-kV substation at Kaloor in the first week of January, Kochi’s power consumers might soon see a silver lining .Apart from the substation, the Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line, the Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable and the two 220-kV line bays at the Brahmapuram substation are also in the works, and could cater to power needs of the city for four decades to come

Power cuts have become a part of every Kochiite’s daily routine in the last few years. Be it night or day, power fluctuations and sometimes total blackouts cause inconveniences in residential and commercial complexes, costing time and money. Though it is the epicentre of Kochi’s power map, Kaloor substation had been recently muddled with waterlogging and technical deficiencies, causing widespread power outage.

However, soon, there might be light at the end of the tunnel. With the completion of Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) 200-kV gas-insulated substation at Kaloor in the first week of January, stable power supply can be ensured in Kochi for the next 40 years. Along with the substation, the Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line, the seven-km-long Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable and the two 220-kV line bays at the 220-kV Brahmapuram substation are also gearing up to make Kochi well lit.

The upgrading of the Kaloor substation, which was inaugurated in 1993, fructified under the Transgrid 2.0 programme to meet the growing power requirements of Kochi. “Launched almost three decades ago, the existing facility is currently unfit to cater to the city’s demands. Since electricity lines are always overloaded, we are not being able to perform regular maintenance works. The daily requirement is almost 60-80 MW. The new station has the capacity to manage up to 320 MW. Once it is operational, Kochi’s power needs will be taken care of for the next four decades,” said Aji Kumar P, assistant engineer, Transgrid Kaloor.

Underground solution

The `150-crore project links the Brahmapuram and Kaloor substations. Considering the population density in the areas, the overhead cables were deemed impractical and the officials went ahead with the plan for a four-km overhead cable link from Brahmapuram to Thuthiyoor. Later, the latter was connected to Kaloor through a seven-km-long underground cables.

“We have substations at Edappally, Ernakulam North, High Court, Perumanoor and Marine Drive. They can feed the supply from Kaloor up to 110 kV. Currently, all these stations are connected through a tight overload lines, resulting in voltage fluctuations and intermittent power outage,” he said.

Officials have clarified that change in lines will help the facility avoid electricity outage that affects supply to the city. “The new lines run from Brahmapuram station. A new power grid line from Koodankulam in Tamil Nadu by BPCL is also coming up. Even if a total power failure occurs across the state, the supply to the city will still not be interrupted. Besides, Brahmapuram has connectivity from generator stations like Moozhiyar, Sabarigiri and Idukki,” added the officer.

UNAFFECTED BY FLOODING

The new facility is mounted on one-metre-high platform to avoid damage due to water. Earlier, the 110kV substation at Kaloor was shut down following heavy rain and flooding in 2019. The 10-acre facility, located in front of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, was flooded up to knee level following the downpour.

Project in a nutshell

200-kV gas-insulated substation

Project cost: I150 crore

Construction commenced :July 2018

Expected launch: January 2020

Current requirement: Around 80 MW

Capacity of the new facility: 320 MW

Contractors: GE, L&T, KEI

Components

Brahmapuram-Thuthiyoor 220/110-kV multi-circuit-multi-voltage line

Thuthiyoor-Kaloor 220 kV underground cable

Two 220-kV line bays at the Brahmapuram substation