Proposals invited for IFFK handbook

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the uncertainties surrounding the conduct of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, the organiser of the festival is, going ahead with the preparations. The Academy has invited proposals for Festival Handbook and Signature Film. For the details -0471-2756622, 2755322. Proposals should be sent to the address Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, Sathyan Smarakam, Kinfra Film and Video Park, Sainik School PO, Thiruvananthapuram -695585