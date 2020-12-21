SSIT techie initiative to enter second phase 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has transformed many sectors positively. However, it has also created job losse and unemployment like never before. ‘Support and Survive IT’ (SSIT), an initiative launched by TechnoparkToday, a platform for IT professionals, aims to support those who were laid-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic and are struggling to find a new job. Over 800 IT professionals from across the state have registered themselves for the initiative.

SSIT, which has helped nearly 37 candidates find suitable jobs, has now launched the second phase of the initiative — SSIT 2.0, in association with ITParkJobs and FutureMug, a Technopark-based startup. The portal allows applicants to connect with global recruitment platforms.

The second phase will not only focus on helping those who lost jobs due to Covid-19, but also help those who had a career break due to personal, professional or health reasons. A virtual job festival will be organised during the first week of January. Bringing out a public job portal providing an open platform for the employers and employees to come and interact thereby providing a wide range of opportunities is also in the pipeline.