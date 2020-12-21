Workshop on wheels: A gulf returnee’s inspiring tale

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For many, the adage ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ became rather relatable this year. Thirty-one-year-old Rahul Hariharan and his friends had a similar epiphany too. Like thousands of expatriates, Rahul was laid off from work in Dubai during the lockdown. Upon returning to Kerala, he contracted tCovid-19. Nevertheless, with the resolve to move forward, along with his colleagues Renjith Natarajan, Rajeshkumar, Shaheen Jamaludheen and mechanic Vishnudas Mohandas, Rahul commenced ‘360 Autoz’, a moving automobile workshop in Ernakulam at your doorstep.

Woven into an altered Tempo Traveller, the premium auto care service is replete with all services an average automobile workshop can provide — car washes to mechanical and electrical assistance. The service is available round-the-clock for both two-and-four wheelers and also offers fogging and sanitation as per the customer’s requirement.

“When the pandemic struck, a couple of us were laid off. Right away, the idea took form. I tested positive when I returned to Kerala and spent my time indoors for nearly two months. Regardless, I continued to contemplate the kind of machinery and equipment required for the venture. Our expertise lies in the automobile sector and a mobile workshop seemed like the right thing to do. A Tempo traveller was refurbished and fitted with the essential mechanics and we were ready by November 3. Responses have been great,” says Rahul, who currently works on the field with Vishnudas.

The advantages of a mobile workshop are many, says Rahul. “In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, it can be a challenge to find time for our rides. Customers do not have to book specific slots to get their four-and-two-wheelers serviced. It is more of a need of the hour service. Also, transparency is our priority,” says Rahul. “While most of our work can be completed quickly, obtaining spare parts on time can be a hurdle. Rest assured, we try to fix the same within a short period,” he adds. You can contact ‘360 Autoz’ at 9745960360.