Dream of Eden Love

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: or the past five years, designer brand T & M Signature has been the go-to place for celebrity photo shoots and weddings. Outlined with embellishments and intricately beaded motifs, the brand has never strayed far from portraying itself as a whimsical, ethereal label that has consistently proved its mettle. Close on the heels of itsbridal collection ‘Wedding Bliss’, which explored beyond the ensemble of the bride, T & M Signature has released ‘Eden Love’, a wedding between matrimonial bliss and Christmas festivities, just in time for the jolly season.

Photos: Tuesday lights

Comprising three pieces, ‘Eden Love’ is a sweet ballad about the serenity of the sea and sky, whilst inspecting femininity, faith and divine grace. Replete in couture, designer Tiya Neil Karikkassery’s latest collection is characterised by powder blue, light pink and Christmassy colours - red and green.

While the powder blue mermaid-cut gown is adorned with aquamarine stones and three-dimensional turquoise flowers, the light pink organza mermaid-cut skirt and crop top have pink topaz gemstones with intricate sequin work. True to its vision, the pieces have no qualms about expressing their adoration to the ocean with a delicate mermaid tail, motifs reminiscent of waves and sea breeze.

The third collection, which is more pronounced towards the Christmas spirit, sees actress and model Deepti Sati, Tiya’s muse for ‘Eden Love’, wearing a beige saree with an embellished blouse featuring a combination of red and green. Child models Rosa and Ann, Tiya’s children, and Ummukulsu and Umminithanka, actress and producer Sandra Thomas’ children, have joined her with red and green dresses.

Unlike most bridal collections, Tiya has gone a step ahead and designed kiddie ‘flower girl’ gowns that elevate the bride’s ensemble. Their voluminous attires with semi-precious stones and handkerchief-cutting net panels embody the right spirit of Christmas, almost an angel lookalike.

Move over white

While whites and subtler shades of the colour have for long symbolised bridal trousseaus, T & M Signature strives to be a gamechanger with its pastel-hued bridal outfits. “While the brides of today have reached out to subtly coloured wedding sarees, gowns mostly hover around white. Though I received customer feedback before venturing into pastel shades, I was slightly apprehensive. But the response has been fantastic. I do not see a point in jumping on the same bandwagon. The 2020-2021 collections had to be experimental. Also, I decided to craft kiddie dresses as part of the collection, after three years. The concept has worked well,” says Tiya.

The designer has taken ultimate care to fashion every element of the collection, whether it is the ocean as the backdrop or a garden with the choicest of flowers. “Eden Love has also chosen M.O.D Signature jewellery and Podm Events for the decor, which have accentuated and heightened the visualisation of our inspiration,” adds Tiya. ‘Eden Love’ is priced between `25,000 and `2 lakh. Check out the collection on Instagram @t.and.msignature