Ernakulam dog brutality: Animal lovers move court, allege cops going soft

The case relating to the dragging of a dog tied to a moving car turned murkier on Monday with pet lovers approaching the court alleging that the police pressed light charges against the accused.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The case relating to the dragging of a dog tied to a moving car turned murkier on Monday with pet lovers approaching the court alleging that the police pressed light charges against the accused. Yousef, a resident of Chalakka, near Athani in Aluva, was arrested by the Chengamanad police. Angels Nair, general secretary, Animal Legal Force, lodged a petition before the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

"The police have slapped charges under Sections 428 and 429 of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which are not maintainable at all. The police have casually and routinely registered a case for the sake of registration of a case. They should have charged the case under Sections 511 of 428, 429, 426, 279 of IPC and under Sections 11 (1) (a, c, d, f, i) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Section 19 (a) of Motor Vehicle Act," the complaint said. 

The Animal Legal Force approached the court after growing suspicious of the police action. “The police have slapped the charges which attract only a mere fine of `50. Though the police have charged Section 428 and 429 of IPC, they would be applicable only if the dog suffered severe injuries or died. The police should invoke the relevant sections for around eight charges, including attempt to kill the dog and for abandoning a vehicle,” Angels said.

