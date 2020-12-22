Floral extravaganza

By Express News Service

KOCHI: From the legendary Sridevi sensually dancing to ‘Kaate nahi kat te ye din ye raat’ in the film ‘Mr India’ to Sushmita Sen strutting past a gaping Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Main Hoon Na’, the saree in its most wispy and diaphanous form is a character unto itself when it comes to Indian cinema. As impressionable young girls, how often have we twirled around in our mothers’ sarees imitating our favourite heroine? Those days are long gone but if you are still on the hunt for the ideal breezy five yards of unstitched fabric to realise your very own sensational saree moment, Kochi-based clothing label ‘Aadhya by Anjali’ might just have what you are looking for.

Started by architecture graduate and artist Anjali close to a year ago, the brand’s forte lies in its exquisite collection of feathery, sheer, silken organza and chiffon sarees hand-painted with floral designs. The story behind the genesis of ‘Aadhya by Anjali’ is far from a well-planned launch otherwise seen in the fashion design circles.

“I run another business where I am involved in making custom wedding invites and digital portraits. A few months into it, one of my friends suggested that I try painting on fabric. I was unsure about the idea but gave it a try. My first piece was a dupatta which sold out in no time. I got a lot of requests for similar pieces and that prompted me to start Aadhya,” says Anjali.

With only an Instagram presence, the brand offers highly customised options in terms of both pattern and colour while the floral motifs are a mainstay across the collection. “I began with florals and that was well-liked. Although my customers request some sort of customisation, most of them want floral designs. I guess that is because it adds a feminine touch and stands out on the silk organza fabric we use. It has the effect of watercolour painting which you don’t see on other types of cloth,” she says.

A one-woman army helming all the affairs, including modelling, Anjali uses a mix of silk and fabric paint to paint on each of the pieces taking anywhere between two and three days for a single commission. With a sizeable section of customers from abroad and outside Kerala, ‘Aadhya by Anjali’ caters to young buyers looking for a contemporary and sophisticated twist to the traditional garment which is one-of-a-kind and handmade. The brand has also been worn by celebrities, including Parvathy, Manju Warrier and Ahaana Krishna.Purchase via Instagram @ aadhyabyanjali.