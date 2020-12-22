Flyovers at Kundannoor, Vyttila to be New Year gift

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long wait for an end to the severe traffic congestion at Vyttila and Kundannoor, two of the busiest junctions in the state, is expected to get over as the two new flyovers are ready for commissioning by New Year. Though the dates for opening of both flyovers are yet to be officially announced, it is learnt that the government is planning to inaugurate these on the eve of New Year as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to be in Kochi as part of the state-wide CPM rally.

“The inaugural ceremony is likely to be scheduled on the day he visits Kochi, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. However, what we learnt from government sources is that the flyovers are likely to be opened for traffic during the chief minister’s visit,” said a source.

An aerial view of Vyttila flyover | Arun Angela

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran also hinted that the flyovers will be dedicated to the people in the first week of January. “All major works have been completed. The Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers were built by the state government at a cost of ` 86.34 crore and `82.74 crore, respectively. The funds were availed from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The chief minister will dedicate the flyovers to the public in January,” said Sudhakaran.

The minister further said though the foundation stones were laid during the tenure of the previous UDF government, it was unable to launch the work as no funds were set aside for the purpose. “However, the government led by Pinarayi decided to launch the work with the help of KIIFB funds and accorded administrative sanction for the same. That is how the flyovers have become a reality now.

The flyovers will help in reducing the traffic congestion at the two junctions,” added Sudhakaran.The painting work and markings on the road are over. The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) is working on the signal system which will come up at the junctions.