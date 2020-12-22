Newly elected councillors of Kochi Corporation sworn in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The newly elected councillors of Kochi Corporation assumed the office at a function held at the corporation council hall on Monday. Mercy Joseph, one of the senior members among the newly elected councillor was the first one to take the oath. District Collector S Suhas administered the oath to the member.

The swearing-in of the elected members was held around 11.30 am. Unlike in the previous years, the other 73 councillors took the oath which was administered by Mercy Joseph. Interestingly, TK Ashraf, IUML rebel candidate, reached the ceremony with a white fur cap which he used while taking oath in the previous council.