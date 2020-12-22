NUALS organises webinar on banking sector reforms

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a webinar held at The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on banking sector reforms, former chairman of Union Bank of India Dr Cherian Varghese said that when the major corporates are allowed banking operations, it may affect the mobilisation of economic resources and the Indian economy which is based on justice. State Bank of India chief general manager Adikesavan said there is nothing wrong in giving banking licences to the corporates ensuring justice and equity envisaged in the Constitution. Common interest must be protected, said former chief general manager of State Bank of India Venkitaraman Subramanian. Vice-Chancellor of NUALS K C Sunny presided.