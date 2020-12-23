13th accused gets bail in Palarivattom graft case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to B V Nagesh, managing partner, Nagesh Consultant and 13th accused in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case. He was arrested on November 18. When the petition came up for hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor for Vigilance submitted that he had no objection to releasing Nagesh on bail. The court said when the probe agency had no objection, the court had no business to retain an accused in jail.