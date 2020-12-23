STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Ahead of New Year festivities, drug cartels look upon Kochi as hub

Enforcement agencies have started cracking down on drug cartels that are operating in and around Kochi, supplying dangerous chemical substances like MDMA and LSD to youngsters.

Published: 23rd December 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: With New Year around the corner, drug cartels have started exploring business possibilities in Kochi and its suburbs. They are even organising rave parties where psychoactive substances like LSD and MDMA are supplied. The New Indian Express investigates the shady side of the city's festivities.

Enforcement agencies have started cracking down on drug cartels that are operating in and around Kochi, supplying dangerous chemical substances like MDMA and LSD to youngsters. With New Year celebrations approaching, the supply chains with roots in cities like Bengaluru and Goa are targeting city residents who are eager to celebrate. The rave party that police busted at Wagamon on December 21 is an uncomfortable proof of the kind of illegal activities and substances finding their way to Kerala. 

A few days ago, an excise special squad seized 100 MDMA tablets and 25 LSD stamps being  smuggled into the state through a courier service in North Paravoor. The excise also arrested Divine Mathew, 28, and Aakash P, 20, both natives of North Paravoor, for the same. 

Agencies were also alerted when a smuggling racket was busted at Walayar check post and two people - Ullas Mathew and Vivek, hailing from Ernakulam - were nabbed. The two were found carrying  MDMA. Preliminary probe revealed that the duo sourced the contraband from Bengaluru through an agent who coordinates with an international drug smuggling network.

According to Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner TA Ashok Kumar, the police have launched a special drive and made at least six seizures daily in the last two weeks.

"The seized substances predominantly include MDMA and LSD. We are coordinating with the Marine Enforcement Wing, and are also checking the boats operating along the district coast. We have received intel that smugglers are using the coastal areas to smuggle in contraband for Christmas and New Year celebrations," he said.

The officer added that probes have revealed that Goa and Bengaluru are the epicentre of synthetic drug distribution. "We have formed special strike forces to conduct surprise vehicle checks on national highways and main roads," he added.

Meanwhile, a high-level police meeting was held in Ernakulam on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy to deal with the rising demand for drugs during the New Year celebrations and rackets supplying them, with emphasis on items like MDMA, ganja and LSD.

Police officials said that resorts, private farm houses, estates and home stays operating in Kothamangalam and other parts of Idukki district will come under their scanner. "Surprise checks will be conducted. Special police squads in plainclothes will be deployed at certain locations. We will also conduct vehicle checks on district borders and routes to tourist destinations in and around Idukki district," said a senior officer.

Big price to pay 

Experts have repeatedly warned about the negative side effects of psychoactive substances like ganja, MDMA and LSD, which may have long-standing effects on the brain's functioning and physical well-being. 

While incidents of overdose are rare, they can potentially be life threatening. Symptoms include high blood pressure,  panic attacks, a loss of consciousness and seizures. Extreme mood swings are also common.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA LSD Kochi drug business Kochi drug mafia
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp