Ahead of New Year festivities, drug cartels look upon Kochi as hub

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With New Year around the corner, drug cartels have started exploring business possibilities in Kochi and its suburbs. They are even organising rave parties where psychoactive substances like LSD and MDMA are supplied. The New Indian Express investigates the shady side of the city's festivities.

Enforcement agencies have started cracking down on drug cartels that are operating in and around Kochi, supplying dangerous chemical substances like MDMA and LSD to youngsters. With New Year celebrations approaching, the supply chains with roots in cities like Bengaluru and Goa are targeting city residents who are eager to celebrate. The rave party that police busted at Wagamon on December 21 is an uncomfortable proof of the kind of illegal activities and substances finding their way to Kerala.

A few days ago, an excise special squad seized 100 MDMA tablets and 25 LSD stamps being smuggled into the state through a courier service in North Paravoor. The excise also arrested Divine Mathew, 28, and Aakash P, 20, both natives of North Paravoor, for the same.

Agencies were also alerted when a smuggling racket was busted at Walayar check post and two people - Ullas Mathew and Vivek, hailing from Ernakulam - were nabbed. The two were found carrying MDMA. Preliminary probe revealed that the duo sourced the contraband from Bengaluru through an agent who coordinates with an international drug smuggling network.

According to Ernakulam Deputy Excise Commissioner TA Ashok Kumar, the police have launched a special drive and made at least six seizures daily in the last two weeks.

"The seized substances predominantly include MDMA and LSD. We are coordinating with the Marine Enforcement Wing, and are also checking the boats operating along the district coast. We have received intel that smugglers are using the coastal areas to smuggle in contraband for Christmas and New Year celebrations," he said.

The officer added that probes have revealed that Goa and Bengaluru are the epicentre of synthetic drug distribution. "We have formed special strike forces to conduct surprise vehicle checks on national highways and main roads," he added.

Meanwhile, a high-level police meeting was held in Ernakulam on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy to deal with the rising demand for drugs during the New Year celebrations and rackets supplying them, with emphasis on items like MDMA, ganja and LSD.

Police officials said that resorts, private farm houses, estates and home stays operating in Kothamangalam and other parts of Idukki district will come under their scanner. "Surprise checks will be conducted. Special police squads in plainclothes will be deployed at certain locations. We will also conduct vehicle checks on district borders and routes to tourist destinations in and around Idukki district," said a senior officer.

Big price to pay

Experts have repeatedly warned about the negative side effects of psychoactive substances like ganja, MDMA and LSD, which may have long-standing effects on the brain's functioning and physical well-being.

While incidents of overdose are rare, they can potentially be life threatening. Symptoms include high blood pressure, panic attacks, a loss of consciousness and seizures. Extreme mood swings are also common.