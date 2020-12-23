STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-member gang hired by man to attack wife’s paramour arrested

The complainant, a resident of Alappuzha, was in a relationship with a woman with whom he got acquainted during his service in Palakkad.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A ‘quotation gang’, which tried to murder an employee of Government Homoeo Hospital in Kochi for posting photographs of him with a Palakkad woman, on the direction of her husband, was arrested by Ernakulam North police on Tuesday. Suneesh, 30, Ajeesh, 35, both natives of Palakkad, Sulphi,36, of Mulavukadu, and Nithin Kumar, 30, of Idukki were arrested for allegedly stabbing the complainant multiple times near Pullepady bridge in Kochi in broad daylight. 

“The husband had lodged a complaint against the petitioner with Kottayi police in Palakkad, alleging the person was involved in an illicit affair with his wife, but no action was taken. Following the delay, he hired the gang to assault the hospital staffer physically, but not to kill the person, who has a family,” said an officer.

The gang waited in front of the homoeo hospital, stabbed him four times in his chest when he was coming to the office around 8am on December 18 and escaped in a car. The complainant had a narrow escape as he suffered only a minor wound in his intestine, said the police. The police recorded the statement of the complainant who he told them that he could not identify the assailants. The police launched an investigation based on the CCTV footage in the assumption that a ‘quotation gang’ was behind the incident. The accused were picked up from their hideouts in Kozhikode and Palakkad.

“The accused were found to be involved in several criminal cases. Relevant sections of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) will be invoked against them,” said K Laljy, ACP.The woman’s husband was also arrested on Tuesday but the police did not divulge the place from where he was caught. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody along with the other accused.

