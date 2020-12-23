Tribal woman to head Kuttampuzha panchayat  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kuttampuzha panchayat, a remote forest area in the district, will be headed by a tribal woman. Kanthi Vellakkayan, a tribal woman who won from Pooyakkutty ward, on a UDF ticket is all set to helm the panchayat. Though the UDF had fielded two presidential candidates, both failed to register a win in the election. Since the chairperson post is reserved for an ST woman, the UDF leadership has decided to make Kanthi the panchayat president. In the 17-member council, UDF has the support of 10, whereas LDF has seven.

Kanthi

“I never expected that I would get a chance to become a panchayat president. I am just lucky,” said Kanthi who was also elected to the panchayat in the last term. Interestingly, Kanthi defeated her niece and LDF candidate Chandrika this time.

“It is a huge responsibility. My focus will be on addressing the issues being faced by the tribal people. Construction of a bridge and a health centre for the tribal people will be the first priority,” Kanthi said, when asked about her development agenda after assuming charge.