29-year-old migrant worker held for molesting minor in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man for molesting the minor girl of a migrant worker.

​Sajeer, a resident of Ainikulangara in Karunagapally was arrested based on a complaint filed by the parents.

“Sajeer used social media to get acquainted with the minor. Pretending to be in love, he used to meet her at different locations near Perumbavoor. The incident took place last week.,” police said.

The incident came to light when the parents registered a missing complaint at the police station.

Though the police started an investigation after locating the mobile tower details, the accused switched off the phone.

However, based on a tip-off from an informer, the police arrested the man from Chalakkudy.

Police said that Sajeer, who had worked in several companies, has stolen a guest worker’s ATM card in Perumbavoor and has snatched the necklace of an old woman in Changanassery.