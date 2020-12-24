Running car catches fire in Angamaly
The car belonging to Kailash, a native of Nellayi, in Thrissur caught fire in front of St John’s School in Angamaly town around 6.30 pm while he was heading to Kochi.
Published: 24th December 2020 04:44 AM | Last Updated: 24th December 2020 04:44 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted on National Highway at Angamaly on Wednesday evening after fire that engulfed a moving car was doused by fire and rescue personnel.
The car belonging to Kailash, a native of Nellayi, in Thrissur caught fire in front of St John’s School in Angamaly town around 6.30 pm while he was heading to Kochi.
Kailash got out of the car on seeing the flame and alerted fire force personnel. Soon, a fire force unit reached the spot and extinguished the fire.
“A short-circuit in the vehicle’s lighting system is believed to have set off the fire. The front portion of the vehicle, Suzuki Brezza, was gutted in the fire,” said a Fire Force official.