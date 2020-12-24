Running car catches fire in Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted on National Highway at Angamaly on Wednesday evening after fire that engulfed a moving car was doused by fire and rescue personnel.

The car belonging to Kailash, a native of Nellayi, in Thrissur caught fire in front of St John’s School in Angamaly town around 6.30 pm while he was heading to Kochi.

​Kailash got out of the car on seeing the flame and alerted fire force personnel. Soon, a fire force unit reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

“A short-circuit in the vehicle’s lighting system is believed to have set off the fire. The front portion of the vehicle, Suzuki Brezza, was gutted in the fire,” said a Fire Force official.