544 people test Covid positive, 979 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 544 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Of these, 412 got infected through local contact while the sources of infection could not be established in 123 cases.

Thrikkakara reported the maximum number of cases with 22, while Kuttampuzha recorded 20, Ashamannoor 8, Tripunithura 15 and Palarivattom 13.

Two guest workers and two INHS personnel also tested positive. There were also 979 recoveries on the day. With 1,188 people also remaining in home quarantine, the total number of persons in home quarantine in in the district went up to 29,202. Fifteen persons are in various Covid Care Centres while 28,495 people are in their own homes.