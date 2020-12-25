STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93-year-old who was Kerala's one of oldest Covid-19 survivors dies of age-related ailments

Published: 25th December 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Thomas and Mariamma come out of the Kottayam MCH  | FILE PIC

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Months  after scripting a story of resilience as one of the oldest Covid-19 survivors in the state, 93-year-old Thomas Abraham passed away due to age-related ailments on Thursday. 

Belonging to Ranni, Thomas and his 88-year-old wife Mariamma -- who had contracted the infection from their son, daughter-in-law and grandson who returned from Italy in February -- were cured after days of life-and-death battle against the deadly virus, in what was dubbed as a miracle by the medical community.

After testing positive on March 8, the elderly couple was admitted to the General Hospital, and later to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH), for special care. 

With the aid of a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff, the duo came out the other end a month later, fully recovered. 

They were discharged from the MCH on April 8 after testing negative for the virus. Five other family members of Thomas had also recovered from the disease.

The funeral will be held at St Kuriakose Church cemetery at Aythala in Ranni at 10am on Friday.

