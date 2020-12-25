A dream come true for budding singers

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: G T Ajith Lal was disheartened when he was denied opportunities to sing in his younger days. Realising that several musicians out there have a hard time proving their talent, he set up ‘DreamMusika’, a digital recording studio in Karama, Dubai, where he is currently based. The studio provides a unique platform for amateur singers in search of a launching pad.

“I’ve tried to record a song in many studios in Dubai. But I was discouraged, being a newcomer,” says Ajith, who considered setting up the studio during the lockdown. “Singers lack a platform to showcase their talent. We often see many promising talents in various reality shows disappearing from the music scenario. They are still denied chances. Through ‘DreamMusika’, we hope to change this,” adds Ajith, who runs the startup with Anjana Nair and Sujith Kumar.

Around 95 registrations were received once the platform was launched. Ajith affirms that the studio will be a boon to singers of many nationalities. “We have advanced technologies in the studio,” he says. Currently, he manages composition and sound engineering. “There are many enquiries for singles and cover versions. We will be introducing live orchestra as we move forward,” he says.

More than a platform, he says the initiative will give the singers an experience of recording in a studio. “Playback singing and performing live are completely different. Many get nervous when they start recording in a studio. My job is also to make them confident and help them record the songs effortlessly,” he says. The DreamMusika team is currently setting up their next studio at Guruvayoor, the work for which is expected to be completed by February 2021.“We will offer all support to record songs and upload them on YouTube and social media platforms. Their songs will be available globally,” adds Ajith.

