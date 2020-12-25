Cong factional feud hits choice of chairpersons in Kalamassery, Thrikkakara and Perumbavoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Group rivalry, which has all along been the bane of the Congress, continues to plague the UDF in municipalities here where the Congress-led alliance emerged victorious in the local body elections. The result: Ongoing talks for the appointment of chairpersons stalled even after oath taking.

The infighting has delayed finalising the names of chairpersons in Perumbavoor, Kalamassery, Angamaly, and Thrikkakara municipalities. The UDF, under the stewardship of Zakeer Hussain, KPCC general secretary, and son of old warhorse T H Mustafa, secured Perumbavoor winning 13 out of the 27 seats. Party workers believe that it is Zakeer’s political astuteness which helped the UDF win the polls.

Ward 21 (Municipal Office) from where Zakeer -- an ‘A’ group loyalist -- contested, witnessed a neck-and-neck race. But Zakeer won the ward, widely regarded as an LDF stronghold, by a margin of 65 votes.

However, after the UDF victory, a section of ‘I’ group leaders has come out against appointing Zakeer as chairman. According to the ‘I’ faction leaders, the KPCC issued a circular that the post of the chairperson is given to those who get the majority in the parliamentary party. The ‘I’ group has proposed the names of Paul Pathickal and former Opposition leader Biju John Jacob.

“A leadership-level meeting will be convened on Saturday to finalise the names. Those who get support from majority of the councillors will become the chairperson,” said Biju John Jacob.Meanwhile, Zakeer Hussain said as a loyal worker he will adhere to the party’s decision. A Congress source said the post will be shared between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups.The situation is no different in Kalamassery, where the chairperson’s post is reserved for SC woman. Both ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions have been staking claiming for the post.

A section of ‘A’ and ‘I’ group leaders have railed against Seema Kannan, the nominee of Jamal Manakkadan, prominent ‘I’ faction leader and a three-time chairman himself. ‘A’ group leaders have proposed the name of Sahana Sambaji, who is the granddaughter of, the late Congress leader Malippuram Bhaskaran and daughter of party leader M K Sambaji.

The dissidents, who were dissatisfied with the alleged ‘autocratic’ approach of Manakkadan, have demanded the KPCC’s intervention on the issue. According to his political adversaries, Manakkadan considers the civic body as his personal fiefdom and that he is eyeing the vice-chairman’s post on the ground that an experienced person is required for effective governance.

“ The UDF allotted the vice-chairman’s post to the IUML in Kalamassery where it has been in power since 1995. Manakkadan fielded rebels against the Congress and IUML candidates and this resulted in the defeat of about seven candidates. Besides, his divisive stand affected the UDF prospects, which expected 30 seats in the 42-member council.

The UDF failed to garner seats needed to secure even a simple majority,” said a Congress leader. ‘I’ group has the support of 10 members while six members are backing the ‘A’ group.In Thrikkakara, the practice of power-sharing is likely to continue in the new council with the ‘I’ and ‘A’ factions agreeing to share the chairperson’s post for the next five years. The UDF is all set to call the shots in the civic body with the support of Congress rebel E P Khaderkunju.

