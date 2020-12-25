STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Holding nature close

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, nature has been a source of joy and hope, and a safe place to go to for many people.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, nature has been a source of joy and hope, and a safe place to go to for many people. When the whole world was shut during the lockdown, a man in the suburbs of Kochi was busy nurturing the greenery and penning poems on nature. ‘The Garden Quarantine,’ a collection of pictorial poems by Suresh Thripunithura, is a journey into nature's wonders. "From the early days of lockdown, my wife Veena and I planned to set up a garden by growing lots of plants. The plants and the greenery prompted me to write poems based on them," says Suresh, who has to his credit a huge collection of pictorial poems. 

‘Peacock Landing’, another collection of his pictorial poems, speaks about the harm that man inflicts on the environment. As destruction of nature and the environment is increasingly posing a threat to countries all over, the need for their protection is of great importance. Books like these will certainly create an awareness among people about this.

An interesting feature of his poetry collection is that almost all the pictures used along with the poems were captured from his own house premises.An officer with the Agriculture Department, Suresh says pictorial poems are a rarity nowadays and the publisher has chosen to publish it under a new category. The books, published by Notion Publishers, Chennai, are available on Amazon. 

