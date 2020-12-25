Hotels, restaurants see better business

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the New Year fast approaching, many restaurants and hotels in the city are seeing a gradual rise in business. Though the footfall at many hotels is nowhere near last year’s numbers, owners remain optimistic of seeing an improvement in the situation. The government’s recent decision to allow bars and toddy shops to resume normal service after a gap of eight months is also being seen in favourable light.

“We are witnessing a steady flow of customers in the past four days.

The relaxation of Covid-19 rules allowing customers to dine-in at restaurants have also played an important part in improving business,” said Noushad P, owner of Sani hotel in Ernakulam North. “Although it’s still early to predict how the business will be, we are hoping that it will pick up in the coming days as tourists have started coming into town.

Many resorts are fully booked for the year end”, said Reji Kuriakose, owner of Mercy Luxury Business hotel in Ravipuram. According to him, many hotels choose to stay shut due to the high maintenance costs they have to incur for reopening. “Only those with a few rooms have opened. The dearth of tourists during the period has also affected luxury hotels and lodges,”Reji pointed out.

not a cake walk for bakeries

However, according to G Jayapal, general secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA), families are still reluctant to dine-in at restaurants. “Many bakeries have stopped receiving bulk orders, especially for cakes, which are usually in huge demand around this time. Cake orders have come down by 50 per cent, Jayapal said.

Other than the difficulties caused by Covid-19, Jayapal also believes that the increase in the number of home chefs, bakers and wayside sellers is having a negative impact on the business of hotels and bakeries in the district. “People who sell food from their homes do not need to employ workers like restaurants. Many of them are also allowed to function without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India permits,”Jayapal added.