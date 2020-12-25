Panamkutty bridge set to be completed soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Panamkutty bridge being constructed by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is nearing completion. The construction of the main bridge is over and sidewalls of the bridge are currently under construction. Tarring of the road and painting will be carried out in the coming days. KMRL issued the work order in October 2019 and started the construction of the bridge in November 2019.

“Even amid Covid constraints, KMRL has managed to complete the construction on time. Once tarring and other allied works are completed the bridge will be opened for public.” said KMRL managing director and additional chief secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The Phase I (A) Extension of Kochi Metro consists of two works, first from Petta to SN Junction, including two stations viz Vadakkekotta and SN Junction and Panamkutty bridge.KMRL is constructing the bridge as part of its preparatory works in the Phase I Extension from Petta to Tripunithura. KMRL is constructing an additional two-lane bridge with a footpath which will make the stretch a four-lane corridor (two bridges) once completed. The bridge has five spans. The total length including approach road is 250 m in which around 70 m is across Poorna river. Approximate cost of construction is `17.2 crore.