Santa comes to town

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has dampened the festive spirit in Thiruvananthapuram city. Of all the joy and celebrations, residents are missing Christmas carols the most. Now, imagine if Santa Claus comes to town for a silent visit, wanting to lift up the mood? This thought encouraged Kattakada-native Vishnu V A to do a photoshoot. His images of Santa Claus spending a cheerful time in front of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Thampanoor have been trending on social media.

Vishnu, a third-year student at Government Sanskrit College, Thiruvananthapuram, says the photoshoot aims to spread hope during the Christmas season. "The city has a unique charm at night. We used to see many Santas in the city earlier. This year being a dull one, I wanted to do something myself," says Vishnu.

Gokul Chandran, Aravind, and Rahul helped Vishnu with the shoot. Gokul posed as Santa.

"All we had was the mask. The attire was so expensive that we had to explore many shops in Chalai market to get an affordable one. The photoshoot was done between 12am and 1am,” he said. The youngster's social media profiles are flooding with messages appreciating his works for the past two days. "This is the best photoshoot I've done till now. The only regret is that I couldn't feature other iconic locations like the Palayam church and Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium," adds Vishnu.