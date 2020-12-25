Shining through

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Although there is a dip in footfall compared to previous years, Broadway and Ernakulam Market merchants are optimistic about seeing a turnaround soon

Crowded markets, eager sellers and apprehensive customers — Kochi’s city spaces are buzzing with some activity again as Christmas and New Year are around the corner. Major shopping centres like Broadway and Ernakulam are witnessing heavy rush. Following a prolonged shutdown owing to the lockdown, merchants are hopeful of regaining their lost revenue during this ‘safe’ festival season.

“We have been eagerly waiting for a change after the frustrating lockdown. We are putting in maximum effort to ensure a safe shopping experience for our customers. Plenty of sales are happening in the textile garment industry. To maintain our stand amidst the digital shopping spree people are on, our garment and grocery shops are providing reliable offers,” said G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

However, the social distancing norms have gone for a toss during the heavy rush. “Even if we maintain Covid protocol inside our shops, it’s quite hard to control the crowd on the road. Several street vendors have occupied the footpaths across the market. Though police officers are cooperating with us, these illegal vendors take merchants who are running legal business and paying prescribed taxes for a run. Due to the heavy rush, many customers are returning without even entering shops,” he said.

A Santa Claus carrying hand sanitiser shows

the importance of social distancing

Many merchants are urging for a regularisation of the street vendors with a humanitarian approach. “Much like us, street vendors are also getting business after a long time. Although we cannot let them block the way to our shops, they can be accommodated at a free space in the market,” said K P Sageer, a Broadway merchant.

Echoing a similar sentiment, P J Johnson, district secretary of Trade Union Centre of India that the corporation needs to regularise street vendors to avoid illegal business during the festival seasons.

“The heavy rush is a result of unchecked entry into the market. Still, most of us have been going through a lot since March and were forced to shift to other parts of the city. With the business catching up, they are gradually returning to the heart of Kochi again,” he said.

Crib in vain

Christmas season is the golden period for many sectors — including traditional art and craftsmen. Small-scale crib makers especially benefit from the festivities.But many such sellers feel that customers are staying away due to the looming fear of Covid spread. “Though we have been trying to sell cribs since the beginning of December, the sale hasn’t reached our expectations. We are providing handmade natural cribs, but many customers are going after artificial ones,” said Rajesh V, a native of Palakkad. Many are also leaving the field, because it stopped being a profitable business. “I have been making cribs for the last 75 years. Due to ill health, I have decided to quit,” said Joseph K, a resident of Kacherippadi.

