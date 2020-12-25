STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Shining through

Despite the threat of a second wave of the  pandemic, Kochi’s Christmas market is cashing in on the surge in customer numbers around the festive season

Published: 25th December 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Customers wade through Broadway market adorned with Xmas stars on the eve of Christmas. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

Customers wade through Broadway market adorned with Xmas stars on the eve of Christmas. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Although there is a dip in footfall compared to previous years, Broadway and Ernakulam Market merchants are optimistic about seeing a turnaround soon

Crowded markets, eager sellers and apprehensive customers — Kochi’s city spaces are buzzing with some activity again as Christmas and New Year are around the corner. Major shopping centres like Broadway and Ernakulam are witnessing heavy rush. Following a prolonged shutdown owing to the lockdown, merchants are hopeful of regaining their lost revenue during this ‘safe’ festival season.

“We have been eagerly waiting for a change after the frustrating lockdown. We are putting in maximum effort to ensure a safe shopping experience for our customers. Plenty of sales are happening in the textile garment industry. To maintain our stand amidst the digital shopping spree people are on, our garment and grocery shops are providing reliable offers,” said G Karthikeyan, president, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC).

However, the social distancing norms have gone for a toss during the heavy rush. “Even if we maintain Covid protocol inside our shops, it’s quite hard to control the crowd on the road. Several street vendors have occupied the footpaths across the market. Though police officers are cooperating with us, these illegal vendors take merchants who are running legal business and paying prescribed taxes for a run. Due to the heavy rush, many customers are returning without even entering shops,” he said.

A Santa Claus carrying hand sanitiser shows
the importance of social distancing

Many merchants are urging for a regularisation of the street vendors with a humanitarian approach. “Much like us, street vendors are also getting business after a long time. Although we cannot let them block the way to our shops, they can be accommodated at a free space in the market,” said K P Sageer, a Broadway merchant.

Echoing a similar sentiment, P J Johnson, district secretary of Trade Union Centre of India that the corporation needs to regularise street vendors to avoid illegal business during the festival seasons.

“The heavy rush is a result of unchecked entry into the market. Still, most of us have been going through a lot since March and were forced to shift to other parts of the city. With the business catching up, they are gradually returning to the heart of Kochi again,” he said. 

Crib in vain

Christmas season is the golden period for many sectors — including traditional art and craftsmen. Small-scale crib makers especially benefit from the festivities.But many such sellers feel that customers are staying away due to the looming fear of Covid spread. “Though we have been trying to sell cribs since the beginning of December, the sale hasn’t reached our expectations. We are providing handmade natural cribs, but many customers are going after artificial ones,” said Rajesh V, a native of Palakkad. Many are also leaving the field, because it stopped being a profitable business. “I have been making cribs for the last 75 years. Due to ill health, I have decided to quit,” said Joseph K, a resident of Kacherippadi.

Many merchants  are urging for a regularisation of the street vendors with a humanitarian approach to prevent crowding

Established  home bakers in the city took it upon themselves to conduct virtual classes thereby leading to an influx of aspiring bakers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas New Year Broadway Ernakulam
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp