Eloor jewellery theft: Prime accused nabbed while crossing into Bangladesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a month, the city police picked up the key accused who was involved in a major heist at Aiswarya Jewellers in Eloor, in which burglars reportedly decamped with 3 kg of gold and 25 kg of silver worth around `1.5 crore in the early hours of November 15. Sheikh Baboo Adiblar, 37, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested while attempting to cross Indo-Bangladesh border at Petrapole in West Bengal, said police.

The police recovered about 1.5 kg of melted down gold which was intended to be sold in jewellery shops in Surat, Gujarat. A probe initiated with the assistance of cyber cell helped the special squad to track the culprits. The police identified the accused in Surat and a team under M Manoj, Inspector of Police, Eloor, went to Gujarat and conducted the investigation. A four-member gang committed the theft.

For the execution of the heist, Babloo took a rented house at Eloor two months prior to the incident while the rest of the accused arrived in Kerala a couple of days ahead of the theft. The police team arrested the other accused from West Bengal while they were fleeing from the country.“All the accused escaped from Kerala after the theft and shared the booty equally after reaching Surat,” said an officer. The accused will be produced before the court in Kalamassery on Monday. The theft at Aiswarya Jewellers came to light on a Monday morning when the nearby shop owners found the hole by the robbers in the rear wall of the jewellery to get inside.

The investigation team recovered a gas cylinder, oxygen cylinder and iron rods used for the heist from Aluva. The jewellery shop is functioning in the FACT Shopping Centre at Udyogamandal. The burglars entered the shop after drilling the wall of the barbershop adjacent to the jewellery. They stole gold and silver after breaking open the locker using a gas cutter. The jewellery shop is owned by Vijayakumar P R, a resident of Muppathadam near Aluva. The police will move the court seeking custody of the accused for conducting evidence collection at the crime scene, said officers.